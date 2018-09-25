  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Facial, Spa
(credit: Thinkstock)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter 

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – Looking for a new spot to meet all of your skin care needs? A new business is here to help. Called Skin Haus, the facial bar is located at 1238 South St. in South Philadelphia.

According to its website, the business offers “cost-effective and results-based treatments to transform, rejuvenate and nourish your skin.” Thirty-minute maintenance or targeted 50-minute facial treatments are available.

Skin Haus Photo 1 Enhanced Skin Haus Opens In South Philly With Facials, Masks And More
Photo: Shireen M./Yelp

 

Staffed with trained estheticians, Skin Haus gives new clients complimentary consultations to help customize the experience based on individual needs. Facials, masks, peels and non-invasive treatments are all on offer.

Skin Haus has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Emily L., who reviewed the new spot on Sep. 9, wrote, “I am so happy that I stumbled upon this new facial bar! Skin Haus is a great spot for those who are looking for quality service with a knowledgeable staff without the high prices of a spa.”

Yelper Alyssa V. added, “As one of the first customers of this place I can say I really, really enjoyed it. The whole staff was amazing and seemed very appreciative of me coming in. The place is super cute and relaxing and in a nice area of Philly.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Skin Haus is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s