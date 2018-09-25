Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While we are in the throes of the first full week of Fall and cool and damp weather has been abundant, some stormy conditions more reminiscent of Spring time will pop up on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather tomorrow for the entire region, save for the far southern shore points, thanks to a warm and muggy afternoon, ahead of a cold front that could provide just enough of a spark to fire off some stronger storms during the afternoon and the evening hours as well.

In general our Wednesday will be relatively quiet with a mix of sun and clouds throughout a majority of the day. It will be much warmer than recently though as temperatures will likely peak in the middle 80s in the afternoon and the dew points should be much higher than recently as well. When you add in the possible sunshine that we could see break through the clouds from time to time, many of ingredients are there for a pop up strong to severe storm to go off.

There are 2 sets of possibilities tomorrow when it comes to the thunderstorm chances. The first will be anything that pops up in the pre-frontla zone. This means anything that fires before the cold front actually sweeps through the region. With the pre-frontal storms the threats for locally heavy rain and gusty winds is there as well as a small or marginal shot at small hail to form. At this time the tornado threat for our area is very low.

The second severe threat comes as the front actually pushes across the are in the evening hours. While the daytime heating will no longer really be a factor with actual cold front, a threat for locally heavy rain as well as strong winds will persist as a more line segment type event sets up right along the front. The severe threat will rapidly diminish after the front passes through and we should be left with a decent night across the region and Thursday that will have at least some sunshine and cooler and less humid conditions in the afternoon.

