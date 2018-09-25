PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for your help identifying the suspects behind more than 20 armed robberies in the northwest section of the city.

“They’re pretty quick, come right in announce the robbery and go right for the cash, sometimes they ask for the safe but trying to get as much money obviously as they can,” said Captain Malachi Jones with the Northwest Detective Division.

Since August, investigators say they’ve robbed six MetroPCS’s, five Rite Aids, and four Family Dollar locations, among others.

The suspects are described as black males with thin builds and officials refer to the two men as “brazen and dangerous.”

Police are asking anyone who might have information to please come forward.