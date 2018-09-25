Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Penn State student is recovering on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis, the university has announced.

Health officials confirm a single case of meningococcal meningitis at University Park on Monday, Sept. 24.

“University Health Services, a unit of Penn State Student Affairs, is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to monitor the case. Close contacts of the student, who resides on campus, have been notified and provided with the appropriate antibiotic prophylaxis,” said the university.

Bacterial meningitis is very serious and can be deadly. According to the CDC, meningitis symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. There are often other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light and altered mental status.

Meningitis is treated with a number of antibiotics.

Penn State says the student has been treated and currently recovering at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

