PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hometown hero Devon Still and his daughter Leah are continuing to inspire others to join the fight against pediatric cancer.

The Camden native and former NFL player held a fundraiser for his Still Strong Foundation in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

You’ll recall in 2014, Still documented his then 4-year-old daughter Leah’s battle with Neuroblastoma on social media.

Eyewitness News is told Leah is in remission.

September is pediatric cancer awareness month.