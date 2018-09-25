BREAKING:Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hometown hero Devon Still and his daughter Leah are continuing to inspire others to join the fight against pediatric cancer.

The Camden native and former NFL player held a fundraiser for his Still Strong Foundation in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

You’ll recall in 2014, Still documented his then 4-year-old daughter Leah’s battle with Neuroblastoma on social media.

Eyewitness News is told Leah is in remission.

September is pediatric cancer awareness month.

