PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania is just a few weeks away and one Philadelphia brewery is enticing those to exercise their American right with a free beer.

Love City Brewing, located in the 1000 block of Hamilton Street, is offering a free 10-ounce beer to anyone who registers to vote inside their taproom.

“To make it even easier for you, we have voter registration forms in the taproom. And if you need even MORE incentive, you can get a free 10 oz beer for a new registration,” said the brewery on Facebook.

Melissa Walter, one of the brewery’s founders, says they launched the offer this week.

“I decided to do this to encourage people to register. Younger voters especially need to get engaged and participate in the democratic process. We’ve only been doing it for one day and we’ve already had people register,” Walter told CBS Philly.

The deadline to register in Pennsylvania is Oct. 9.