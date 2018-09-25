WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Warning For Burlington County Until 7:30 P.M.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rain across our region has led to flooding in spots and even water rescues.

The fire department was called out to Montgomery Avenue and East Chestnut Street in West Chester to rescue a driver who got stranded in high water.

west chester water rescue Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding, Water Rescues Across Area

credit: cbs3

Along Route 130 in Brooklawn, Camden County, all lanes are closed at Route 47 due to flood waters.

route 130 Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding, Water Rescues Across Area

credit: cbs3

At 34th and Spruce Streets in University City, people used their umbrellas to shield themselves from the downpours.

walking Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding, Water Rescues Across Area

credit: cbs3

