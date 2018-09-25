Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which spots are trending at this very moment?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been getting a notable increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.

Sandler’s on 9th

Open since June, this modern restaurant is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, but Sandler’s on 9th saw a 37.1 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the New American category: The Love has seen a 7.4 percent increase in reviews, and Manayunk Brewery has seen a 2.8 percent bump.

Located at 834 Chestnut St. in Washington Square, Sandler’s on 9th offers barbecue chicken nachos and lobster rolls as well as soups, salads and burgers.

Porta

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Center City’s Porta, the two-level bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While bars increased their Yelp review counts by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, Porta bagged a 10.6 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.

There’s more that’s trending on Philadelphia’s bar scene: Bok Bar has seen a 6.8 percent increase in reviews.

Established in January at 1216 Chestnut St., Porta boasts “two pizza ovens flown in from Naples and three bars across the lower and mezzanine levels,” according to its owners. It offers an extensive selection of beers, wines and cocktails and specializes in authentic Neapolitan pizza and contemporary takes on Italian cuisine.

Middle Child

Washington Square’s Middle Child is also making waves. Open since October 2017 at 248 S. 11th St., the small sandwich shop and luncheonette has seen a 10.1 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8 percent for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Philadelphia’s breakfast and brunch category: Veda – Modern Indian Bistro has seen a 6.6 percent increase in reviews.

Middle Child offers eggs, bagels and Elixr coffee in the morning, and corned beef sandwiches, vegan hoagies and salads for lunch. It currently has a strong 4.5-star rating on Yelp.

Talia’s Grille

Talia’s Grille is the city’s buzziest sandwich spot by the numbers.

The Mediterranean spot, located at 122 W. Girard Ave. between Northern Liberties and Fishtown, increased its review count by 7.9 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.7 percent for the Yelp category “Sandwiches.”

Talia’s Grille features sandwiches like the Autumn Panini with turkey, Russian dressing, leaf lettuce and a Granny Smith apple; the Italian rib-eye cheesesteak; and a lamb gyro on pita bread. Breakfast offerings and bagels are also available.

Urban Farmer Philadelphia

Logan Square’s Urban Farmer Philadelphia is currently on the upswing in the traditional American category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 1.7 percent over the past month, this steakhouse increased its count by 4.7 percent — and kept its rating consistent at four stars.

Open since late 2015 at 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Urban Farmer’s menu includes rib-eye steaks, pan-roasted duck breast, scallops, seared foie gras, wagyu beef steaks and more.