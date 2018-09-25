Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Britain’s Guardian reports new research shows the world’s most used weed killer may be contributing to the global decline in honeybees.

The study published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says the Monsanto Pesticide, Glyphosate, damages beneficial gut bacteria in bees that makes them more prone to deadly infections.

Monsanto says claims that the weed killer has a negative impact on honeybees are simple not true.