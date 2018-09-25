BREAKING:Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Britain’s Guardian reports new research shows the world’s most used weed killer may be contributing to the global decline in honeybees.

The study published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says the Monsanto Pesticide, Glyphosate, damages beneficial gut bacteria in bees that makes them more prone to deadly infections.

Monsanto says claims that the weed killer has a negative impact on honeybees are simple not true.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s