PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tickets to Walt Disney World may now cost less depending on which day you go.

Walt Disney World Resorts is unveiling a new pricing plan that kicks off next month for its Orlando, Florida parks.

3109df7bc2674f01834aa738b596d2c0 Disney Unveils New Pricing Plan

Credit: CBS3

Starting Oct. 16, tickets will be structured in ranges depending on the season.

For instance — one-day one-park tickets will cost between $109 and $129 depending on the day you visit.

Disney is also getting rid of the small extra fee you’ve paid to go to the Magic Kingdom for the past two years.

 

