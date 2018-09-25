PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tickets to Walt Disney World may now cost less depending on which day you go.

Walt Disney World Resorts is unveiling a new pricing plan that kicks off next month for its Orlando, Florida parks.

Starting Oct. 16, tickets will be structured in ranges depending on the season.

For instance — one-day one-park tickets will cost between $109 and $129 depending on the day you visit.

Disney is also getting rid of the small extra fee you’ve paid to go to the Magic Kingdom for the past two years.