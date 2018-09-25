Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – A new Korean restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 132 Chestnut St. in Old City, the newcomer is called Buk Chon Korean Cuisine.

This establishment invites you to bring your own booze to pair with menu items like grilled kimchi and tofu; grilled spicy pork over rice with vegetables; tofu stew with seafood; fried rice with kimchi, ham, pork belly and egg; and braised short ribs served with mushrooms, asparagus and rice.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Photo: Billy C./Yelp

“Excellent and friendly service plus hot and delicious food,” Yelper Catherine U. said. “I enjoyed the spicy and flavorful soup plus a generous helping of kimchi fried rice. Will certainly return.”

Yelper Jackie B. added, “Fantastic flavors. Stunning new spot to hit that craving you have for flavorful, spicy and beautiful food. Stylish new decor plus attentive and accommodating service. Great place to start or end your evening in Old City.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Buk Chon Korean Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10:45 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)