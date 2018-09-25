Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though Bill Cosby has been sentenced to prison for sexual assault, his star will not be removed from Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told CBS Los Angeles that they “do not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.”

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a ‘designated historic cultural landmark,’ and are intended to be permanent. The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame,” they told CBS Los Angeles in a statement.

Cosby was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge also ruled that Cosby is a “sexually violent predator.”