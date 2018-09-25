WATCH LIVE:Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years Behind Bars For Sexual Assault
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — People sounded off on social media moments after Bill Cosby was led away in handcuffs after he was sentenced to prison for sexual assault.

Cosby was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Won’t Be Removed Despite Prison Sentence

The judge also ruled that Cosby is a “sexually violent predator.”

