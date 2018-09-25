Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – Craving seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood hot spots in Cape May, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Tisha’s Cape May

Photo: guy d./Yelp

Topping the list is Tisha’s Cape May. Located at 322 Washington St. on the Washington Street Mall, the New American and Italian spot is the highest-rated seafood restaurant in Cape May, boasting four stars out of 321 reviews on Yelp.

Menu options include seafood risotto with jumbo shrimp, local sea scallops, littleneck clams, assorted mushrooms, toasted pine nuts and baby spinach sautéed in a sherry cream sauce; salmon and fried oyster po’boys; and lobster mac and cheese. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls

Photo: noreen t./Yelp

Next up is Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls, situated at 709 Beach Ave. With four stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood has proven to be a local favorite. It also has locations in Sea Isle City and Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Try the classic lobster roll, made with tender Maine lobster, mayo, lemon butter and seasoning, or sample the lobster grilled cheese on wheat or white bread. Soups, salads and sides are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Oyster Bay Steak & Seafood

Photo: alexander h./Yelp

Oyster Bay Steak & Seafood, located at 615 Lafayette St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 134 reviews.

Appetizers include crispy Bang Bang Shrimp tossed in a creamy and spicy sauce; oysters Rockefeller baked and glazed with hollandaise; and fried calamari Parmesan served with pepperoncini dipping sauce. On the menu, look for main dishes like seafood carbonara, New England clambake and Oyster Bay clams linguine.

4. Union Park

Photo: union park/Yelp

Union Park serves classic American cuisine in the Hotel Macomber at 727 Beach Ave. It has earned four stars out of 121 Yelp reviews. The upscale restaurant features spacious dining rooms, fireplaces and mahogany furniture. It offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $35 from 5 to 6 p.m. nightly.

On the main menu, seafood offerings include tuna tartare, seared scallops with Vietnamese style slaw, butter-poached lobster tails and St. Laurent salmon with tomato crab salad.

5. Louisa’s

Photo: Stephanie C./Yelp

Then there’s Louisa’s, which has earned four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp. Established in 1980 in a small historic yellow building, the restaurant features fresh, regional fare and a frequently changing menu.

Entrees include crab cakes with homemade tartar sauce, local flounder with dill horseradish sauce and grilled Atlantic salmon with lemon barbecue sauce. (Find the full menu here.) You can find the spot to score seafood and more at 104 Jackson St.