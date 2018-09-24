Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers introduced a new member of the organization on Monday morning. During an event at the Please Touch Museum, the team unveiled their new mascot named Gritty.

The event happened in front of over 600 students from across the Philadelphia School District.

Gritty is a 7-foot-tall, orange, fuzzy creature “who will take an active role in embracing the Flyers community outreach initiatives in the Greater Philadelphia Region.”

The Flyers have been mocked by many on social media for the new mascot, but they said in a statement they “did the right thing.”

“The Flyers have always had a consistent and active presence in the market through events with our players, wives, and alumni. For us, first and foremost, this was a value-add to these fan engagement programs – specifically for our young fans. Seeing the strong positive reaction of 600 excited young students at the Please Touch Museum today, we know we did the right thing,” said Flyers COO Shawn Tilger.

Gritty will make his game debut Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center as the Flyers take on the Boston Bruins.