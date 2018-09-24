Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Indonesian teen is back safely with his family after he spent 49 days lost at sea.

The 19-year-old had been working as a lamp keeper on a remote fishing trap when his hut came untied from the concrete blocks holding it in its place.

Officials say it was mid-July when strong winds and water currents caused the rope to break.

The platform made it all the way to Guam, where he was eventually rescued by a Panamanian ship.