  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Indonesian teen is back safely with his family after he spent 49 days lost at sea.

The 19-year-old had been working as a lamp keeper on a remote fishing trap when his hut came untied from the concrete blocks holding it in its place.

Veterinary Expert Believes Excessive Time On Smartphones Could Make Dogs Depressed 

Officials say it was mid-July when strong winds and water currents caused the rope to break.

The platform made it all the way to Guam, where he was eventually rescued by a Panamanian ship.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s