PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Golf can be more than just a fun past time. A new study shows it could help you live longer.

A review of more than 300 studies of the sport found golfing regularly reduces risk factors of heart disease and stroke.

It can also improve strength and balance for older players.

Dr. Dominick King of the Cleveland Clinic recommends playing two and half hours a week without a cart!

Sunscreen, hats and other precautions to prevent skin cancer are recommended.