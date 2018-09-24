TRAFFIC ALERT:Ben Franklin Bridge Lane Restrictions Snarling Traffic
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:golf, Local TV, Study, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Golf can be more than just a fun past time. A new study shows it could help you live longer.

A review of more than 300 studies of the sport found golfing regularly reduces risk factors of heart disease and stroke.

It can also improve strength and balance for older players.

Dr. Dominick King of the Cleveland Clinic recommends playing two and half hours a week without a cart!

Sunscreen, hats and other precautions to prevent skin cancer are recommended.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s