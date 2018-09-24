TRAFFIC ALERT:Ben Franklin Bridge Lane Restrictions Snarling Traffic
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CALIFORNIA (CBS) – A California man just raised the bar when it comes to popping the question.

What was supposed to be an “air operation” demo, turned into an epic marriage proposal.

Roger Makishima volunteers for the agency’s Search and Rescue team.

His plan Saturday was to get his girlfriend, Danielle Badger, to play a lost victim.

He descended from the helicopter, pretended to rescue her, then proposed.

“I went down on a knee and started fidgeting around in the medical bag, which is supposedly part of the demo,” said Makishima. “I said I was blessed to have found her and that’s when I presented the ring.”

“I was a bit surprised and overwhelmed,’ said Badger.

Danielle said yes.

But the couple has not yet decided on a wedding date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s