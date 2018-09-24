Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



CALIFORNIA (CBS) – A California man just raised the bar when it comes to popping the question.

What was supposed to be an “air operation” demo, turned into an epic marriage proposal.

Roger Makishima volunteers for the agency’s Search and Rescue team.

His plan Saturday was to get his girlfriend, Danielle Badger, to play a lost victim.

He descended from the helicopter, pretended to rescue her, then proposed.

“I went down on a knee and started fidgeting around in the medical bag, which is supposedly part of the demo,” said Makishima. “I said I was blessed to have found her and that’s when I presented the ring.”

“I was a bit surprised and overwhelmed,’ said Badger.

Danielle said yes.

But the couple has not yet decided on a wedding date.