INDIANA (CBS) – Shocking video that appears to show an Indiana school bus driver teaching students how to drive the bus has now gone viral.

Police arrested 27-year-old Joandrea Mcatee last week in Porter County.

She’s accused of letting students, ages 11, 13 and 17, take turns behind the wheel.

Other children were allegedly on the bus and captured video of the incident.

Mcatee is charged with felony neglect and was also fired from her job.