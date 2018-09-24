TRAFFIC ALERT:Ben Franklin Bridge Lane Restrictions Snarling Traffic
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

INDIANA (CBS) – Shocking video that appears to show an Indiana school bus driver teaching students how to drive the bus has now gone viral.

Police arrested 27-year-old Joandrea Mcatee last week in Porter County.

She’s accused of letting students, ages 11, 13 and 17, take turns behind the wheel.

Other children were allegedly on the bus and captured video of the incident.

Mcatee is charged with felony neglect and was also fired from her job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s