Philadelphia Man Helping In Animal Rescue Efforts In North Carolina 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local man is helping rescue animals in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence ravaged the Carolinas.

Keith Parnell has assisted in relief missions for Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and now Florence.

Parnell uses his own money to travel to the storm-ravaged areas, and with the help of donations from local businesses and residents, he is able to bring dog food and cleaning supplies to the areas in need.

“This is just one example of what’s going on in the flooded areas. People are still out rescuing abandoned dogs. We will be heading further to the East into these areas tomorrow to distribute donations and assist in any way possible,” posted Parnell on Facebook.

Parnell will be back home later this week and is expected to bring some dogs and cats that are going to local rescues for adoptions.