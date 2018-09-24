Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles legend has passed away. Former wide receiver Tommy McDonald died Monday at the age of 84.

McDonald, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round in 1957, after winning the Maxwell Award at the University of Oklahoma in 1956 as college football’s player of the year.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, McDonald played seven seasons for the Eagles from 1957 until 1963, and was a star on the Eagles’ 1960 NFL Championship team. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a statement that their flag will fly at half-staff in McDonald’s memory.

“Tommy McDonald lived life like he played the game of football. He was charismatic, passionate and had fun. He was such a character. Heaven is a happier place today,” said David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the time when McDonald retired following the 1968 season, he ranked sixth all-time in receptions with 495, fourth in yards receiving at 8,410 and second in touchdown catches with 84.