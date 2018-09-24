TRAFFIC ALERT:Ben Franklin Bridge Lane Restrictions Snarling Traffic
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) – A fast-moving fire has severely damaged a South Jersey duplex and displaced 11 residents.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the fire on Orchard Avenue in Cherry Hill, which was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. It was brought under control about 30 minutes later.

No one was home on the side of the duplex where the fire started. But the residents who live in the other half were able to safely evacuate.

The side where the blaze started had serious fire damage, while the other side had significant smoke damage. Five adults and six children were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s