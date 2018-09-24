TRAFFIC ALERT:Ben Franklin Bridge Lane Restrictions Snarling Traffic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot outside Central High School, Monday morning.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Olney Avenue, near Olney and Ogontz Avenues.

Police say the teen ran inside Central High School for help.

She was shot once in her right shoulder and taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting prompted the lockdown of Central High School, Philadelphia High School For Girls, and Widener Memorial School.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The gunman remains at large.

