NEW YORK (CBS) — Newly-released video shows a woman chasing and hitting a man she says groped her in a New York City subway station.

Chantal Castanon is the woman you see in this video chasing a man through the subway station at 42nd Street and Grand Central Terminal.

She was heading home after work on Aug. 31 around 2 p.m. She was walking down the stairs to catch the 4 train when the man walking up the stairs grabbed her behind.

“I felt the rage coming from my stomach, I was like what did he just do to me? Did he really just touch me like that and he didn’t even care, just walked off like it was nothing,” Castanon explained.

“Really quickly it happened but he just like grabbed my whole buttocks,” she added. Surveillance video captured her reaction, running after the man and hitting him several times. “I was just like you know what? You’re not touching me like that and getting away with it,” Castanon declared.

The groper reportedly kept apologizing but it did nothing to quell his victim’s anger.

She kept hitting the man, she explained, but the man then got away.

Castanon hopes by telling her story, someone will turn him in.