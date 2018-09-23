  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight leads to the stabbing of a father and son in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.

It happened just before 1:30 near Front Street and Indiana Avenue.

A victims’ relative tells police an argument between neighbors led to the violence.

Both the 53-year-old father and his 23-year-old son are in critical condition.

A woman was also hurt during the confrontation.

Police are still investigating.

