Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight leads to the stabbing of a father and son in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.
Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Delaware Arrested In Maryland
It happened just before 1:30 near Front Street and Indiana Avenue.
A victims’ relative tells police an argument between neighbors led to the violence.
Both the 53-year-old father and his 23-year-old son are in critical condition.
A woman was also hurt during the confrontation.
7 Rescued After Ferris Wheel Malfunction At Camden County Fair
Police are still investigating.