FREEPORT, Texas (CBS) — A shipment of bananas that included nearly $18 million worth of cocaine was discovered Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the port in Freeport offered to donate the unclaimed bananas to a state prison.

Two guards went to pick them up and noticed something didn’t look right.

“One of the boxes felt different than the others. They snipped the straps, pulled free the box, and opened it up, Inside, under a bundle of bananas, he found another bundle! Inside that? What appeared to be a white powdery substance,” explained officials.

Under the boxes of bananas, the guards found 540 packages of cocaine in 45 boxes.

“They immediately notified port authorities and awaited their instruction,” they added.

“What a find by the boys in grey!” added the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

U.S. Customs and Drug Enforcement are investigating.

