PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just in time for the Monday morning commute, the interchange connecting Interstate 95 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike is now open.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is now I-95 going into New Jersey.

This opening also means the entire length of Interstate 95, from Maine to Miami, is complete.

Construction on the highway started in 1957.