PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans can ride SEPTA’s Broad Street Line for free on Sept. 23 for Carson Wentz’s return after suffering a torn ACL and LCL during the game against the Los Angeles Rams last December.

NJM Insurance Group, in partnership with SEPTA, will sponsor free rides on the Broad Street Line between 3 p.m. and 7p.m. for the Eagles-Colts game.

Those rides will go from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line for after the game. The move hopes to provide fans with safe methods to get home.

“We know how passionate Philadelphians are about their World Champion Eagles, and we’re thrilled to partner with SEPTA on this public service to help keep fans safe,” said NJM officials.

Carson missed the rest of last season, including the postseason, and the first two games of the 2018 season.

Sunday is his first game back for the 2018 season.

More information about sports-related SEPTA transportation can be found on their website.