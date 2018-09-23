Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Florida man now has an excuse to “eat more chicken.”

Stephen Bellissimo has dined at this local Chick-fil-A every week for 20 years.

To celebrate his 100th birthday, the restaurant threw him a surprise party complete with streamers, cards, and a cake.

But, the gift that takes the cake, free Chick-fil-A for life.

Mister Steve says now that he’s getting Chick-fil-A for free, instead of going once a week, he will be there every day.

