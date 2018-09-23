Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rain has been wrecking havoc on our region recently and with it comes potentially dangerous mushrooms. The common fungi can be fatal to pets if eaten by them. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains how dangerous mushrooms can be and how to protect your pet from them.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo review the symptoms associated with the consumption of wild mushrooms. Mushroom poisoning can present as vomiting, diarrhea, unsteady walking, drooling, seizures, lethargy, abdominal pain, and yellowing of the skin. Symptoms depend on what type of mushroom a pet ingested, but animal expert Carol Erickson urges pet owners to immediately take your pet and the mushroom (if possible) to the vet so that your pet can be treated. It takes only a little bit of mushroom to really harm a pet. However, store-bought mushrooms are safe for pets to consume. Carol also explains the FDA warning about flea and tick medications that can lead to neurological problems.