PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy has died after falling between two train cars on the Broad Street Line near North Philadelphia Station, according to police.
The accident happened on the southbound side of SEPTA’s Broad Street Line near West Allegheny Avenue and North Broad Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say the boy was on the train selling candy.
The Broad Street Line is not operating in either direction between Erie Avenue and Girard Avenue due do the investigation.
SEPTA is sending shuttle buses to accommodate riders, but delays are expected.
