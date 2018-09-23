Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy has died after falling between two train cars on the Broad Street Line near North Philadelphia Station, according to police.

The accident happened on the southbound side of SEPTA’s Broad Street Line near West Allegheny Avenue and North Broad Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the boy was on the train selling candy.

#UPDATE: @SEPTA police confirm 7y/o boy killed in Broad St subway line accident in North Philly was on train selling candy @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cfJVLZKgPf — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) September 23, 2018

The Broad Street Line is not operating in either direction between Erie Avenue and Girard Avenue due do the investigation.

SEPTA is sending shuttle buses to accommodate riders, but delays are expected.

BSL: UPDATE: Shuttle buses will operate in both directions between Erie and Girard due to a medical emergency at North Philadelphia Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) September 23, 2018

