PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The leaves are falling, the temperature is dropping and it’s time to get prepared for Halloween thrills. There’s no better way to warm up to the season than with a festive cocktail in hand. Here are a few spooky libations to kick off your Halloween celebration!

Dark & Stormy No frills here, just the classic – because the name already implies that it’s a little on the dark side. Spook up this classic with cherry-stuffed lychee syrup ice cubes. It’s sure to catch the eye! 2 ounces Dark Rum

1 Can Ginger Beer

1 ounce Lime Juice

splash of lychee (or simple) syrup For Ice Cubes: pour lychee syrup into ice cube tray, then stuff in a cherry and freeze! Simple combine rum, ginger beer, lime juice, and syrup. Stir slightly and add your creepy eye-ce cubes! Adapted from Food&Wine.com

Jack O’ Lantern In proper festive fair, this elegant cocktail combines the colors of Halloween with ghoulishly delicious flavors. 1 ounce Blood Orange Juice (fresh if available)

4 ounces Prosecco

1/2 ounce Campari

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce Black Vodka Combine juice, prosecco, Campari and simple syrup, then float the black vodka on top.

Witch’s Blackberry Brew This one is for all the beer drinkers! With beer cocktails on the trend, it’s a zombie worthy no-brainer to include this delightful treat and trick your guests. Take your favorite milk stout and add some Blackberry Liqueur for a monster brew that will surely please. 1 pint Milk Stout

1 & 1/2 ounces Blackberry Liqueur Carefully pour stout beer into pint glass, then add Blackberry liqueur and enjoy.

Blood Sucker Punch A morbid twist on a classic red wine Sangria, the Blood Sucker Punch captures the soul and warms the heart. Sit back and wait for the screams! 1 cup Brandy

1 Blood Orange, thinly sliced

2 bottles of dry red wine (Shiraz works great)

1 cup club soda

3/4 cup of Blood Orange juice For the Punch:

Combine the liquids then add orange slices and voila! Adapted from MarthaStewart. For the “captured soul”:

Simply fill a plastic glove and scary mask with jello of your choice. Once solid, slice the hand in half and add to the punch along with the mask mold.

Shrunken Head Cider Nothing says Halloween like shrunken heads. With these creepy faces floating around the bowl, the spook factor is sure hit an all-time high. Make it kid-friendly by omitting the alcohol! For the Cider: 2 cups lemon juice

1 tablespoon salt

2 gallons apple cider

2 cups Spiced Rum Combine lemon juice, salt, cider and rum. For the Shrunken Heads: Peel 6-8 apples, peel and dehydrate them in the oven – about 90 minutes at 250 degrees. Once the apples are cooled, add them to your cider and enjoy! Adapted from Martha Stewart.

Michelle Perez is a freelance writer staying on the pulse of all that’s new and exciting. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.