BEAR, Del. (CBS) — A four-alarm fire has damaged an apartment building Sunday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the Fox Run Apartments on Squirrel Drive in Bear around 6:30 a.m.

The flames spread to the roof, but the fire is under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.