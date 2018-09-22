  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe James Brown Show
    2:30 PMFour Sides of the Story
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is closed until further notice.

Bill Cosby To Be Sentenced Monday, Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison

Officials say the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is stuck in the up position.

The incident happened at approximately 1 p.m., but it is not known what caused the bridge to become stuck.

Manhunt Continues For Suspect Wanted On Multiple Sex Offenses Against Minors In Bucks County

Authorities are urging travelers to use alternative routes for the time being.

Stay with CBS Philly for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s