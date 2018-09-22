Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is closed until further notice.

Officials say the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is stuck in the up position.

The incident happened at approximately 1 p.m., but it is not known what caused the bridge to become stuck.

Authorities are urging travelers to use alternative routes for the time being.

Stay with CBS Philly for updates.