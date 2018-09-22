Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunman who shot a man in Port Richmond.

Police rushed to Ann Street and Aramingo Avenue around 11:15 Friday night.

The 32-year-old man is in critical condition shot in the hand and hip.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

It’s unclear if the cameras picked up anything.