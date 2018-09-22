Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Gunfire on a North Philadelphia street corner has put two men in the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 3600 block of Bouvier Street in Tioga.

One man, 26, was shot in the neck. The other man, also 26, was shot in the chest.

They were taken to Temple University Hospital. Both men are in critical condition.

No word on a possible motive.