PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Saturday night.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North 4th Street in West Kensington just before 7:15 p.m.

Police say the 17-year-old was shot once in the left side of the chest.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

