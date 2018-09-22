  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Saturday night.

The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North 4th Street in West Kensington just before 7:15 p.m.

Police say the 17-year-old was shot once in the left side of the chest.

Police Investigate After Man Shot Twice In Port Richmond 

He was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s