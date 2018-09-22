Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fall arrives with several festivals taking over South Street and one of those happens to be the largest in Philadelphia.

Oktoberfest, which eventually began on Saturday, will be celebrated with raised glasses and shouts of “Prost!” by Philadelphians all over the city and in Queen Village.

Brauhaus Schmitz will host the 10th Annual South Street Oktoberfest with German dancers, live music, Liter Lift competition, ceremonial keg tapping, face painting for children, and more.

It’s also the city’s largest Oktoberfest event and the longest running.

“We’ve prepared a lot of German food. We have pretzels, we have sausages, we have roast pork. Make sure you stop by today,” says Chef Val Bay.

Beyond that, the beer hall will of course offer ten different beers including some specifically styled for Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest festivities kick off at 12 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.

Other festivals on South Street will include Mini Mural Festival and the Philly AIDS Thrift’s 13th Anniversary Block Party.

South Street’s Mini Mural Festival features two large murals in the district on the 700 block and the 400 block. One of those murals will be hoisted high above the ground so visitors can see them with ease.

Our own Jim Donovan will emcee a pie-eating contest for the Philly AIDS Thrift with pies from MANNA.

Last call for one of fall’s most exciting food and drink events is at 8 p.m. so don’t miss out!