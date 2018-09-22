Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A team of firefighters return to Delaware after a week-long assignment in the storm-ravaged Carolinas.

Despite the devastation they witnessed, many say it’s the resilience of the people that remains with them.

Firefighters from the Hockessin Fire Company are just some of the dozens of Delaware volunteers returning home from helping people in the hurricane that ravaged the Carolinas.

Hockessin Company’s Matt Costa, Cranston Heights’ Nick Pedicone, and Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company’s James Farley, are just some of the firefighters who drove down to North Carolina last Saturday as the storm was barreling down.

They were sent to the most rural areas of the state and had to navigate through heavily flooded roads to help people other crews couldn’t get to.

“It was very humbling,” said Costa. “We basically saw a lot of destruction. You see houses that are torn apart. Stations that are torn apart. Is the car on the side of the road abandoned? You see a lot of things on naturally settled. Something you’d see in a movie pretty much.”

Although most of the firefighters have never experience a hurricane and were surprised by the damage one could leave behind, they were more surprised by the resilience the people showed there.

“Speaking with the people and interacting, just the presence of us being there kind of uplifted them and made them feel very hopeful,” said Costa.

Delaware’s Firefighters spent roughly a week helping people in North Carolina. The Hockessin Fire Company commemorated the time there by putting a bumper sticker on one of their engines.

“I know that when we left, I would say we left them in a little better state than what they were in, but they still have a long way,” said James Farley. “We made some really good friends down there and Hunkers Island and they straight told us if this happens to you we are coming.”