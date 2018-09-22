Filed Under:Local TV

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) –Seven people are safe Saturday night after they became stuck on a Ferris wheel at the Camden County Fair.

The Gloucester Township Police Department posted photos of the rescue on their Twitter page.

Eyewitness News is told it took firefighters about 30 minutes to being all seven riders to safety.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the ride to malfunction.

It will remain closed pending repairs and an inspection.

