CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) –Seven people are safe Saturday night after they became stuck on a Ferris wheel at the Camden County Fair.

The Gloucester Township Police Department posted photos of the rescue on their Twitter page.

All riders have been removed from the ride there were no injuries pic.twitter.com/3LyuJvR3ke — GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) September 22, 2018

Eyewitness News is told it took firefighters about 30 minutes to being all seven riders to safety.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the ride to malfunction.

It will remain closed pending repairs and an inspection.