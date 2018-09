Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s first responders took center stage Saturday for the 64th Annual Hero Thrill Show.

Eyewitness News was outside the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly where thousands of people turned out for the event.

It featured drills, stunts, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

The Hero Thrill Show raises money for the families of fallen police officers and firefighters.