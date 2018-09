PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween candy is already starting to pop up in stores, but which treat is going to fly off shelves in your state?

Candystore.com has compiled a list of the most popular candies in each state.

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey Skittles are tops, followed closely by M & M’s.

Folks in Delaware apparently like Life Savers.

According to Candystore.com, this is the first year that a Hershey’s product has not made the top three in Pennsylvania.