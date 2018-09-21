Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A security guard was arrested on Friday for an alleged hit-and-run in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo, who captured the aftermath on video, says a female security guard rammed the back of a car on 2nd Street and Fairmount Avenue and then tried taking off.

According to Petrillo, a man stood in front of her vehicle to block her, but she kept going as he was hanging on the hood of the car.

She finally stopped after the man punched her windshield, breaking it.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying she was in pursuit of someone.

Police showed up to the scene and took the woman into custody.

Police have not yet commented about the incident.