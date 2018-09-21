Shawn Richard Christy, 27, is on the run after making threats against President Trump last month according to the U.S. Marshals.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials was captured on Friday.

Shawn Richard Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, was last seen in Cumberland, Maryland, Sunday night driving a stolen vehicle, according to the authorities.

Christy, who is a Maple Shade, New Jersey native, allegedly made Facebook posts threatening to shoot Trump and a district attorney in Pennsylvania. Officials say he also threatened a police chief.

Authorities say a federal warrant was issued June 19 for the 27-year-old. Warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Christy was also being sought in Ohio after the U.S. Marshals Service say a truck he allegedly stole in McAdoo was found abandoned Sunday on Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area of northern Ohio.

Authorities confirm he was taken into custody on Friday in Mifflin Township, Ohio

Duane Chapman, known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” was also reportedly involved in the search for Christy.

