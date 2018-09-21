Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A portion of I-95 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed early Saturday morning as the closures are the final part of the project to make I-95 fully continuous from Maine to Florida.

I-95 will be closed in both directions between Route 413 and Route 1 for construction. The road will be closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. while crews begin to open the new flyover ramps at the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

As an alternative, travelers can use Route 1 or Route 13 as a detour.

Also, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions between Exit 351 in Bensalem and exit 358 in Delaware Valley for construction. Crews will be working from 12 a.m to 6 a.m. for sign redesignation and the opening of the flyover ramps on I-95.

Travelers can instead use Street Road (Route 132) as an alternative.

The project to make I-95 continuous began in January 2018, but has been a part of a more than 60-year vision.

It also closes the last gap of I-95, finally creating one highway linking Maine and Florida.

President Dwight Eisenhower had the original vision for I-95 62 years ago.