BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A portion of I-95 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed early Saturday morning as the closures are the final part of the project to make I-95 fully continuous from Maine to Florida.

New I-95 Interchange To Open This Weekend

I-95 will be closed in both directions between Route 413 and Route 1 for construction. The road will be closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. while crews begin to open the new flyover ramps at the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

As an alternative, travelers can use Route 1 or Route 13 as a detour.

Credit: CBS3

Credit: CBS3

Also, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions between Exit 351 in Bensalem and exit 358 in Delaware Valley for construction. Crews will be working from 12 a.m to 6 a.m. for sign redesignation and the opening of the flyover ramps on I-95.

Travelers can instead use Street Road (Route 132) as an alternative.

The project to make I-95 continuous began in January 2018, but has been a part of a more than 60-year vision.

It also closes the last gap of I-95, finally creating one highway linking Maine and Florida.

President Dwight Eisenhower had the original vision for I-95 62 years ago.

