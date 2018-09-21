Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – State and federal transportation officials are celebrating the completion of a long-awaited connector to Interstate 95.

After nearly 50 years in the making, Pennsylvania state officials are announcing the connection between the PA Turnpike and I-95 in #BucksCounty @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xvEs9nV5u7 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 21, 2018

They gathered in Bristol for the preview Friday morning.

The new Bucks County Interchange opens this weekend, connecting Interstates 95 and 276.

The new interchange in #BucksCounty will finally make I-95 truly continuous from Maine to Florida, officials say @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pvyObCSCOu — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 21, 2018

It also closes the last gap of I-95, finally creating one highway linking Maine and Florida.

President Dwight Eisenhower had the original vision for I-95 62 years ago.