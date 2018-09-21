Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – State and federal transportation officials are celebrating the completion of a long-awaited connector to Interstate 95.
They gathered in Bristol for the preview Friday morning.
The new Bucks County Interchange opens this weekend, connecting Interstates 95 and 276.
It also closes the last gap of I-95, finally creating one highway linking Maine and Florida.
President Dwight Eisenhower had the original vision for I-95 62 years ago.