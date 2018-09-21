Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ex-girlfriend of former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is speaking out publicly for the first time since she was attacked inside of a Georgia home owned by the NFL star in July. Delicia Cordon was badly injured and she says she is certain McCoy was involved.

Cordon is offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the intruder who broke into McCoy’s home just outside of Atlanta where she was living at the time.

“I live my life in fear every day not knowing if I’m walking past the man who savagely attacked me,” said Cordon.

Police have been investigating the armed robbery and aggravated assault against Cordon. McCoy has adamantly denied any involvement in the crime.

Cordon filed a civil lawsuit alleging the suspect indicated he knew McCoy. She says the intruder asked for specific items of jewelry given to her by McCoy.

Cordon got emotional recounting the attack during Friday’s press conference where she directly implicated McCoy.

“To be clear, very clear, I believe that LeSean McCoy was involved in the attack. The LeSean McCoy that I know behind closed doors is totally different than the LeSean McCoy in front of cameras. This attack was about the jewelry that LeSean expressed that he wanted back from me weeks before the attack,” said Cordon.

The NFL’s investigation of the incident remains active as does the police investigation into the home invasion.