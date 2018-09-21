  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Household disinfectants could be making kids overweight, according to a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The study found that disinfectants and cleaners could contribute to weight gain by altering the gut bacteria of infants.

Credit: CBS

Fecal samples showed that some infants exposed to antibacterial cleaners weekly had higher levels of a type of gut bacteria that zaps extra energy out of food.

The study says these babies were likely to have a higher body mass index by age 3.

