PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Household disinfectants could be making kids overweight, according to a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The study found that disinfectants and cleaners could contribute to weight gain by altering the gut bacteria of infants.

Fecal samples showed that some infants exposed to antibacterial cleaners weekly had higher levels of a type of gut bacteria that zaps extra energy out of food.

The study says these babies were likely to have a higher body mass index by age 3.