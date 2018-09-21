Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Friday Football Frenzy Game Of The Week for September 21, 2018 was Father Judge at Salesianum.

Salesianum beat Father Judge 21-14.

See the Friday Football Friday highlights below:

