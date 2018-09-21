Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are searching for a man who broke into an apartment and attacked a homeowner earlier this week.

Police say the incident happened on Monday around 3 a.m. at the Nieuw Amsterdam Apartment Complex in Marlton.

Police say the suspect entered the first-floor apartment through an open window. Once the suspect was inside, the homeowner woke up to the sound of something crashing in his living room.

Police say the suspect fled the apartment with the male resident chasing after him and caught him a block away.

During a brief struggle, the suspect escaped into a wooded area. The victim received numerous abrasions and scrapes during the struggle and was treated at the scene.

The suspect was able to steal electronics and cash from the man’s apartment.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, late teens to early 20s, and wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information about this suspect, call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.